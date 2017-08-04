RHP Hansel Robles (6-3) walked Nolan Arenado with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to finish off Thursday's 5-3 loss. Robles' payoff pitch went over Arenado's head to the backstop. Speaking through a translator, Robles said he began to feel numbness in his pitching hand as the ninth unfolded. "I feel like a little bit of numbness," Robles said. "I couldn't really feel the ball." He said it was the first time he had experienced that sensation. Referring to the errant pitch to Arenado that ended the game, Robles said, "I've never thrown a pitch like that."

LF Yoenis Cespedes hit his 11th home run and has hit safely in nine of past 10 games, going 13-for-41 in that span with two home runs, four doubles, two triples and eight RBIs in that span. In 10 career games at Coors Field, Cespedes is 14-for-41 with five homers and 12 RBIs. In 19 career games against the Rockies, Cespedes is 22-for-73 with six homers and 15 RBIs.

RHP Rafael Montero allowed a career-high 10 hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts. His fifth-inning single gave Montero his first career RBI. He went 1-for-3, raising his lifetime average to .063 (2-for-32).

3B Asdrubal Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a double and one RBI for his second consecutive three-hit game. It is the fifth time in his career that Cabrera has recorded three or more hits in consecutive games. He last did it May 8-9, 2014. Cabrera's three-hit game Thursday was his fifth since the All-Star break, a 20-game span in which he is 25-for-78 with a home run, six doubles, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.