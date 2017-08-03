RHP Robert Gsellman (strained left hamstring) made his second rehab start for Double-A Binghamton. He threw 41 pitches, 28 strikes, in three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and no walks with two strikeouts. Gsellman has been on the disabled list since June 28.

SS Amed Rosario made his major league debut on Tuesday. The top-ranked prospect in the Mets’ organization, Rosario went 1-for-4, getting his first hit in the big leagues in the eighth inning with an infield single off Scott Oberg.

LHP Steven Matz, who entered Tuesday’s game 0-4 with a 14.18 ERA in his past four starts, gave up six hits and three runs in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts. He left after facing four batters in the sixth and has failed to pitch a full six innings in five consecutive starts. He pitched 4 1/3 hitless innings before yielding an infield single to Trevor Story and does not have a win in a six-start span since June 28.

LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with one RBI on Tuesday. In eight games at Coors Field, he’s hitting .387 (12-for-31) with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs. Cespedes has at least one hit in seven of eight games on the Mets’ current road trip, going 11-for-31 (.355).

CF Juan Lagares (fractured left thumb) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton and went 2-for-3 while playing five innings in center field. He has been on the disabled list since June 16.