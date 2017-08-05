RHP Seth Lugo will look to bounce back from one of his worst starts of the season on Saturday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Lugo took the loss last Sunday after giving up five runs, eight hits and no walks while striking out five in five innings as the Mets fell to the Seattle Mariners 9-1. The five innings were the fewest that Lugo has thrown in a start this season and the five runs were the second most he has surrendered in 10 appearances (nine starts). Lugo has never faced the Dodgers.

RHP Hansel Robles (fingers, groin) was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday. Robles was injured Thursday when he took the loss while throwing the final 1 1/3 innings of the Mets’ 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies. After the game, Robles said he felt a numbness in his pitching hand and forearm but that he wanted to try and finish the ninth inning. He also suffered a painful injury in the eighth when he landed awkwardly after a pitch and felt a pinching sensation in his privates. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, alluding to the sensitive nature of the latter injury, said he wasn’t sure which area Robles was going to get examined. Robles is day to day. He is 6-3 with a 5.34 ERA in 29 games this season.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) continues to make slow progress in his throwing program. Syndergaard, who began throwing July 17, has yet to move to the slope of the mound, but general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that he is confident Syndergaard, who was injured while pitching against the Washington Nationals on April 30 and placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day, will pitch again for the Mets this season. Syndergaard is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder) has taken the next step in his rehab by throwing off the slope of the mound. Harvey, who is in his third week of a throwing program, should move next to pitching off the mound before facing hitters. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday the Mets still expect Harvey to return before the end of the season. Harvey was placed on the disabled list June 16 (retroactive to June 14) due to a stress injury to the scapula bone. He is 4-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 13 starts this season.

RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right shoulder) is closing in on a return to the Mets’ roster. General manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Familia, who underwent surgery May 12 -- the same day he was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11 -- is on pace to rejoin the Mets by the third week of August. Familia is currently throwing at the Mets’ spring training complex and should begin a rehab assignment shortly. With RHP Addison Reed traded to the Boston Red Sox on July 31, Familia will likely assume his closing duties almost immediately. Familia is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 11 games this season.

CF Juan Lagares (broken left thumb) played in his fourth rehab game for Double-A Binghamton on Friday night and he went 1-for-3 while playing six innings in center field before the game was called due to rain. Lagares is 3-for-12 with no homers or RBIs for Binghamton. He is likely to play in a few more games before the Mets consider activating him from the disabled list. Lagares was injured while trying to make a diving catch June 15 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .269 with two homers and eight RBIs in 47 games this season.