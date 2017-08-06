RHP Hansel Robles (fingers, groin) underwent an MRI on Friday that revealed no damage. Robles suffered a pair of injuries in his most recent appearance Thursday, when he felt numbness in his pitching hand and forearm and also felt a pinching sensation in his groin area while making an awkward follow through. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Robles got a clean bill of health but that he’d like to give him another day of rest if possible, which he was able to do as the Mets fell to the Dodgers, 7-4. Robles is 6-3 with a 5.34 ERA in 29 games this season.

LHP Steven Matz will look to snap a six-start winless streak Sunday night when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Matz didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings as the Mets fell to the Colorado Rockies 5-4. Since his most recent win June 28, Matz is 0-3 with an 8.53 ERA. The start against the Rockies at least represented a bit of improvement for Matz, who gave up a whopping 21 runs over 13 1/3 innings in his four previous starts. Matz is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three career regular season starts against the Dodgers.

CF Juan Lagares (broken left thumb) played in his fifth rehab game Saturday, when he went 0-for-4 while playing all nine innings in centerfield for Double-A Binghamton. It was the first complete game on the rehab assignment for Lagares, who is 3-for-16 for Binghamton. Lagares was scheduled to play nine innings Friday before rain forced the game to be called after six innings. Mets manager Terry Collins said Saturday afternoon that Lagares needed to play at least one or two nine-inning games before the club would consider activating him from the disabled list. The Mets are off Monday, so assuming Lagares plays nine innings again Sunday, he could be a candidate to be activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. Lagares was injured while trying to make a diving catch June 15 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .269 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 47 games this season.

2B Neil Walker made his first major league appearance at first base Saturday afternoon, when he changed positions during a double switch in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 7-4 loss to the Dodgers. It was the first time Walker played a position other than second base in the major leagues and the first time he’s manned first base at any level since he played seven games at first base for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2010. With the Mets juggling the playing time of several veteran middle infielders, Walker could see some more action at first base until the club’s top minor leaguer, 1B Dominic Smith, is promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas later this month. Walker went 1-for-4 on Saturday and is batting .254 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs in 68 games this season.