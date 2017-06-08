Bruce powers Mets over Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It wasn't exactly how the New York Mets would have drawn it up, but they'll take it.

Jay Bruce homered twice, and the Mets squeezed across a run in the ninth to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Wednesday night at Globe Life Park.

The game-winner came in unorthodox fashion with two outs in the ninth.

With runners at first and second against Rangers closer Matt Bush, Jose Reyes sent a bouncing ball up the middle.

Texas second baseman Rougned Odor fielded it on the outfield grass behind the base and hurriedly bounced a throw to Elvis Andrus at second. The shortstop appeared to trap the ball, but it slipped out, and pinch runner Matt Reynolds never slowed down on his way home from second.

"That's what you've got to do, and one of the reasons why we ran him, in case there was some play where you had to have just a little extra step," New York manager Terry Collins said. "Matty did a nice job of going hard the whole way."

The play was reviewed, and the safe call at second was upheld.

Andrus remained incredulous after the game, maintaining he had control of the ball for the third out. Second base umpire Chris Guccione saw it differently.

"I hold it. That's what I was talking to him (about)," Andrus said. "I hold it the whole time for like three or four seconds. He just said that he couldn't see the ball, but I saw the video and clearly you can see that I hold it.

"It wasn't in my glove, but I hold it the whole time. I never hear safe or out, so I turned to try to throw to home plate, and that's when it dropped. I hold the ball the whole time. There's rules. I don't actually know the rules; maybe it has to be in my glove. Tough play right there."

Addison Reed picked up his ninth save with a spotless ninth to give the Mets a split of the two-game interleague series.

The Mets (25-32) had lost five of their previous six games. New York is off Thursday before heading to Atlanta for four games starting Friday, including a doubleheader Saturday.

Bruce accounted for the first three New York runs with a pair of blasts off Rangers starter Yu Darvish, giving the Texas native 15 long balls this season. He clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth and a solo shot two innings later.

"The two mistakes (Darvish) made, he made to me, and I was able to not miss them," Bruce said. "Against those aces, the chances you get is what you capitalize on."

Mets starter Zack Wheeler was in position to win after tying his longest outing of the season, throwing seven innings of one-run ball. He kept the Rangers off balance and worked out of a few jams, none bigger than a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the first that yielded only one run.

Wheeler left with New York leading 3-1. The Rangers tied it in the eighth.

With two outs against reliever Jerry Blevins (3-0), Nomar Mazara singled to center. Robinson Chirinos followed with a drive that cleared the fence down the left field line and knotted the game 3-3.

The Rangers picked up another solid outing from Darvish, who didn't factor into the decision despite striking out nine and allowing just three hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings.

"I thought Yu threw the ball really well," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. "He made two mistakes to Bruce. Other than that, I feel like he was in control tonight."

Texas (27-32) completed an eight-game homestand at 2-6. The Rangers are off Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday at Washington.

Wheeler gave up one run in the first, but it easily could have been worse. The Rangers loaded the bases with no outs on two hits and a walk before ending the inning with groundouts.

Mazara beat out a double play to drive in the game's first run. Chirinos wasn't as lucky, rolling into a twin killing to end the early threat.

Darvish rolled through the first three innings before finally allowing a baserunner in the fourth as he hit Michael Conforto. New York's first hit was Bruce going deep to right-center.

The ball initially appeared to hit the top of the wall before ricocheting back into the field, and Bruce easily reached third. A video review showed the ball cleared the fence, awarding Bruce the homer and giving the Mets a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre is out of the lineup indefinitely after spraining his ankle Tuesday night against the Mets. The Rangers didn't make a roster move before Wednesday's game. "I know he is still pretty sore today," manager Jeff Banister said. "He came in today and got treatment. We'll see where he is at and have the doctor look at him. Right now it's how he feels. He's sore and not available." ... Mets manager Terry Collins was at a loss when asked about the club's starting pitching woes. "We had no indication at all at the end of last year that we'd be going through what we're going through," he said.