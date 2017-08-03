Preview: Mets at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to avoid losing their first home series since late June when they host the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game set. Colorado, which has gone 4-0-1 in home series since dropping two of three to Arizona from June 20-22, edged New York in the opener before suffering a 10-5 defeat on Wednesday.

The loss was the fifth in eight contests for the Rockies, who sit 5 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Nolan Arenado, who was named the NL Player of the Month for July, leads the majors with 95 RBIs and has gone 7-for-16 over his last four games while Carlos Gonzalez is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak after belting a two-run homer in Wednesday’s setback. New York is attempting to win its first road series since taking two of three in Miami from June 27-29 after riding a six-run sixth inning to victory. Curtis Granderson highlighted the uprising with a three-run homer while top prospect Amed Rosario plated a run with a triple in the previous frame for his first major-league RBI.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.72 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (9-4, 4.08)

Montero makes his fourth consecutive start and eighth overall this season as he seeks his first victory since June 25 at San Francisco. The 26-year-old Dominican escaped Seattle with a no-decision on Friday after surrendering five runs on three hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings. Montero won his only career start against Colorado on Sept. 10, 2014, when he walked four but struck out seven and scattered three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless frames.

Marquez won his fourth straight start Saturday at Washington, allowing two runs and three hits while registering a career-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings. The 22-year-old Venezuelan has gone 5-0 with a 2.45 ERA in six starts at home since losing to Arizona on May 5. Marquez will be facing New York for the first time in his brief career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies RHP Greg Holland, who is 33-for-34 in save situations this year, has missed two games after cutting his right index finger during what manager Bud Black called “a kitchen accident” on Monday.

2. New York 3B David Wright (neck/shoulder/back) has participated in “low-level” baseball activities at the team’s complex in Florida each of the last two days, but no timetable has been given for his return.

3. Colorado C Jonathan Lucroy (stomach illness) has yet to make his debut with the team since being acquired from Texas on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Mets 2