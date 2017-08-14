Preview: Mets at Yankees

The New York Yankees were unable to gain any ground in the American League East over the weekend, but they still lead the wild-card race as they enter the four-game Subway Series, which begins when they host the New York Mets on Monday. The Yankees lost the final two contests of their three-game series against Boston to fall 5 1/2 games behind the division-leading Red Sox but still hold a 1 1/2-game advantage over the Los Angeles Angels for the first AL wild card.

The Yankees managed only five hits in Sunday's 10-inning setback, which was their eighth loss in 12 games this month. Rookie Aaron Judge leads the AL with 35 home runs but has gone deep just once in his last 11 contests. The Mets beat up on major league-worst Philadelphia over the weekend, winning three of four in the series - including a 6-2 decision on Sunday in which Curtis Granderson finished a triple shy of the cycle, drove in three runs and scored three times. Michael Conforto has homered in five of his last eight contests and leads all active Mets with 26 blasts.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (Mets), YES (Yankees)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Rafael Montero (1-8, 6.06 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Luis Cessa (0-3, 4.83)

Montero is winless in his last six starts, including a loss to Texas on Wednesday in which he yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over three innings. The 26-year-old Dominican has suffered four losses since registering his lone victory of the season at San Francisco on June 25, when he allowed one run in 5 2/3 frames. Montero made his major-league debut against the Yankees, taking the loss after giving up three runs in six innings on May 14, 2014.

Cessa is expected be brought up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make his fifth start of the season and first since July 18, when he escaped with a no-decision after surrendering three runs on four hits and four walks across 3 2/3 innings at Minnesota. The 25-year-old Mexican has not pitched for the Yankees since working 3 1/3 scoreless frames of relief on July 30 against Tampa Bay. Cessa will be facing the Mets for the first time in his career.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees C Gary Sanchez has gone 7-for-19 with two homers and three RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

2. The Mets purchased the contract of RHP Kevin McGowan from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday to fill the empty roster spot created by Saturday's trade of 2B Neil Walker to Milwaukee.

3. The Yankees recalled LHP Caleb Smith from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to the RailRiders.

PREDICTION: Yankees 8, Mets 3