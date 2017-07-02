Preview: Nationals at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave up more runs in June than they had allowed in any month over the last five years, yet all they have done this weekend is silence the National League's most proficient offense. The Cardinals seek their fifth straight victory and a three-game sweep of the NL's best road team Sunday, when they host the Washington Nationals.

St. Louis surrendered 139 runs last month - its highest mark since May 2012 - while Washington finished the month with an NL-best 161 runs and enter the weekend with a 25-15 record away from home. Mike Leake set the tone for the Cardinals in Friday's 8-1 victory with eight innings of one-run ball and Michael Wacha followed suit in Saturday's 2-1 triumph with a season-high nine strikeouts over six strong frames. The Nationals' typically potent Nos. 3-5 hitters (Bryce Harper, Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy, who all are batting over .300 with at least 14 homers and 55 RBIs) are a combined 5-for-20 with no RBIs through he first two games in this series. Offense figures to be at a premium for both teams in Sunday's finale, as two of the NL's top four ERA leaders square off when Max Scherzer (first) opposes Carlos Martinez (fourth).

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.06 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (6-6, 2.88)

Despite failing to record at least 10 strikeouts for the first time in seven outings Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, Scherzer still earned the victory after yielding only one run and two hits while fanning six over six innings. The major-league leader in strikeouts (151) and WHIP (0.78) has given up only six earned runs and 22 hits over his last seven starts spanning 54 frames. Scherzer struck out 10 in six innings during a loss to St. Louis on April 12, falling to 1-4 with a 3.14 ERA in seven career starts versus the Cardinals.

Martinez logged a fourth consecutive quality start but did not factor in the decision Tuesday at Arizona, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning 10 in six innings. The 25-year-old Dominican has completed at least six frames in 12 consecutive turns and registered at least 10 strikeouts four times this season. Martinez's only start in five appearances versus Washington was a head-to-head battle against Scherzer in May 2016 and resulted in a loss after he permitted four runs despite striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina went 1-for-2 on Saturday to extend his hitting streak to a career high-tying 16 games.

2. Washington has scored exactly one run in each of its last three meetings with the Cardinals - all losses - after totaling 22 en route to winning both of its first two contests in the season series.

3. St. Louis' Mike Matheny earned his 500th career managerial win in his 890th game Saturday, making him the second-quickest among active managers - and in club history - to reach that mark.

PREDICTION: Nationals 3, Cardinals 1