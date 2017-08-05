Preview: Nationals at Cubs

The Washington Nationals continue to wreak havoc on the road, as they’ve won 10 of their last 14 contests away from home heading into the second of a three-game series with the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Washington boasts a National League-best 35-21 road record after Friday’s 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Daniel Murphy homered twice to power the Nationals in the opener, as Washington increased its NL East lead to 13 games. The Cubs have lost three straight for the first time since a four-game skid from June 7-10, and their lead in the NL Central is down to a half-game over Milwaukee. Former Cubs right-hander Edwin Jackson will start for the Nationals, but it might not be a happy homecoming for the veteran, as he is 10-19 with a 5.76 ERA in 43 career outings at Wrigley Field. The Cubs hope to get the bats going against Jackson after being stymied by Tanner Roark and an improved Washington bullpen, which combined for 2 2/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless relief Friday.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Edwin Jackson (2-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Cubs RH John Lackey (8-9, 4.87)

Jackson has been solid in three starts for the Nationals, going 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA. The 33-year-old was excellent last time out against Colorado, holding a potent Rockies lineup to one run and four hits over seven frames. Jackson is 3-5 with a 5.89 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against the Cubs.

Lackey has enjoyed a second-half revival, winning his first three starts since the All-Star break. The 38-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in each outing and won at Milwaukee last time out, allowing two runs and five hits over six innings. Lackey is 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA in seven starts against the Nationals, including a loss earlier this season in which he was tagged for eight runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is 1-for-11 with three strikeouts against Lackey.

2. Cubs C Willson Contreras has reached base in 18 consecutive starts.

3. Washington LF Howie Kendrick is 10-for-21 in six games since being acquired from Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Nationals 6