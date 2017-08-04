Preview: Nationals at Cubs

A potential postseason preview is on tap when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series starting Friday. The Nationals are running away with the National League East, leading Miami by 12 games, while the Cubs are 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The Cubs have lost two straight after a wild 10-8 defeat in the rubber match of a three-game series against visiting Arizona, marking their first back-to-back losses since the All-Star break. The Nationals have dropped two straight series after losing their last two games at Miami when they were shut out for the third time in their last 13 games. Chicago-area native Tanner Roark will start for the Nationals and make his fifth appearance and fourth start at Wrigley Field, where he is 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He will go head-to-head with fellow right-hander Kyle Hendricks, who is 17-7 with a 2.48 ERA in his career at Wrigley.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Tanner Roark (8-7, 4.93 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 3.80)

Roark won his first two starts after the All-Star break before taking the loss Saturday against Colorado. The 30-year-old gave up four runs in five innings and struck out eight against the Rockies, as he was hurt by four walks. Roark is 3-2 with a 4.31 ERA in six games (five starts) against the Cubs.

Hendricks is still working his way back from a seven-week stint on the disabled list. The 27-year-old has allowed one run in each of his first two starts since coming back, going 4 1/3 innings in his return and getting through five frames Saturday at Milwaukee. Hendricks is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago C Willson Contreras hit two home runs and drove in six runs Thursday and has 13 homers since June 19, second-most in the majors during that span behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (16).

2. Nationals RF Bryce Harper is just 7-for-31 against the Cubs over the past two seasons, but he has drawn 19 walks in 11 games over that stretch.

3. Cubs RF Jason Heyward is 0-for-15 against Roark in his career.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Nationals 3