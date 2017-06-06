Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Jayson Werth will miss the next week or so with a left foot contusion, but don’t expect the minor injury to slow down the streaking Washington Nationals. Werth’s squad is 6-1 on its nine-game road trip and owns the best record in the National League at 36-20 heading into Tuesday’s game against the host Los Angeles Dodgers, who have lost four of their last six.

Anthony Rendon went 2-for-3 with a solo homer in Monday’s series-opening 4-2 victory as Washington won for the 11th time in 14 games. Rendon is batting .383 with six homers and 13 RBIs in his last 12 contests for the Nationals, whose offense leads the majors in nearly every category and is well-equipped to overcome Werth’s stay on the disabled list. The Dodgers have scored a total of two runs in back-to-back losses and saw Corey Seager collect three of his team’s five hits on Monday. Los Angeles should receive a boost later this week from Justin Turner (hamstring), who began his rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday and could return as soon as Friday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Washington), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (6-3, 2.56 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (5-2, 3.38)

Scherzer recorded his first complete game of the season on Wednesday in San Francisco, allowing one run and striking out 11 without issuing a walk. In addition to his stellar control, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has registered double-digit strikeout totals in four of his last six starts. Adrian Gonzalez is 5-for-26 against Scherzer, who is 2-4 with a 3.29 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts) against Los Angeles - including a 1-2 mark with a 3.98 in five outings at Dodger Stadium.

McCarthy allowed two runs in four innings Thursday against St. Louis before leaving with a blister, but the 33-year-old said he felt fine during his bullpen session on Sunday. The Colorado native has gone 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts covering 28 innings at Dodger Stadium this season. McCarthy last faced the Nationals on May 14, 2014 as a member of the Diamondbacks and settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run in eight frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington recalled OF Ryan Raburn from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Werth on the roster.

2. Dodgers LHP Alex Wood (shoulder) is expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend.

3. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman is 15-for-36 with three homers and nine RBIs over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Dodgers 2