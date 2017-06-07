Preview: Nationals at Dodgers

Washington Nationals starter Max Scherzer raised the bar with his brilliant 14-strikeout performance on Tuesday, but Stephen Strasburg and Clayton Kershaw certainly are capable of similar feats. The two aces meet for the first time in their illustrious careers on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their three-game series against the visiting Nationals, who are 7-1 on their nine-game road trip.

Scherzer had 11 strikeouts in the first 3 2/3 innings of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory and exited after allowing one unearned run and three hits over seven frames. Both benches cleared briefly at the end of the contest after Washington closer Koda Glover struck out Yasiel Puig, but calmer heads prevailed and the teams left without incident. Puig is batting .239 with nine homers and 31 RBIs for the Dodgers, who have lost three in a row and five of their last seven while scoring a total of 16 runs over that stretch. This weekend’s anticipated return of third baseman Justin Turner (hamstring) should provide a much-needed spark to the offense, but the team also needs more production from Logan Forsythe, who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Tuesday and is hitless in his last 21 at-bats.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Washington), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (7-1, 2.91 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.28)

Strasburg has recorded a victory in five of his last six starts, posting a 2.75 ERA and 50-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch. The San Diego native allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings in Friday’s 13-3 win over Oakland. Adrian Gonzalez is 6-for-12 against Strasburg, who owns a 1-1 record and 3.06 ERA in five career starts versus Los Angeles - including seven innings of one-run ball in his last visit to Dodger Stadium on April 28, 2012.

Kershaw bounced back from a rough outing against the Chicago Cubs by holding Milwaukee to one run and two hits while recording 14 strikeouts in seven innings on Friday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who eclipsed the 2,000-strikeout mark in his last start, has gone 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA in 14 career games (13 starts) against Washington. Bryce Harper is 1-for-15 with 10 strikeouts versus Kershaw, who has struck out 104 batters and walked 17 in his career against the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen has struck out 40 of the 85 batters he’s faced without issuing a walk.

2. Washington MGR Dusty Baker said RHP Joe Ross will start Thursday’s makeup game against Baltimore.

3. Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley is batting .329 with three homers and 14 RBIs in his last 26 contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Nationals 2