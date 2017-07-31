Preview: Nationals at Marlins

The Washington Nationals own the best road record in the National League and have done particularly well away from home since the All-Star break. The Nationals vie for their ninth victory in 11 games outside of Washington on Monday, when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The NL East-leading Nationals swept a four-game set in Cincinnati to begin the second half of the season and split a pair in Los Angeles against the Angels before winning two of three at Arizona from July 21-23 to improve to 33-19 on the road. Washington is coming off a 3-3 homestand and narrowly avoided a three-game sweep over the weekend against Colorado, getting homers from Adam Lind and Brian Goodwin to back a strong seven-inning effort from Edwin Jackson in the second game of a split doubleheader. Since dropping five of its first six following the Midsummer Classic, Miami has won seven of 10 and claimed each of its last three series. The Marlins fell short of setting a season high with a fifth straight victory Sunday, however, losing 6-4 to Cincinnati.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (8-5, 2.81 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (9-4, 4.04)

Gonzalez struggled early but cruised thereafter in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Wednesday, yielding two runs and five hits while striking out eight over seven innings. The two-time All-Star has given up four of his six runs over the last two outings in the opening frame, and he has been much more fortunate on the road (7-3, 3.50 ERA) than at home (1-2, 2.02). Christian Yelich (6-for-19) has fared well against Gonzalez, who is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two starts versus the Marlins this season and 7-3, 2.09 in 13 career turns.

Urena improved to 8-2 in his last 10 decisions on Wednesday due in large part to Miami's offensive effort in Texas, riding the wave of a team-record 22 runs to victory despite surrendering five runs in as many innings. The 25-year-old Dominican has logged only one quality start in five turns this month and was tagged for five runs by the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on July 15. Urena has yet to face the Nationals this season but posted a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA in three relief appearances against them last year.

Walk-Offs

1. Prior to taking three of four from Cincinnati over the weekend, the Marlins had dropped four consecutive series at home since capturing two of three against Washington from June 19-21.

2. Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon is batting .383 since June 15.

3. Miami OF Marcell Ozuna has driven in a National League-high 27 runs in July - the most RBIs he has recorded in any month in his career.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Marlins 4