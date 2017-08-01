Preview: Nationals at Marlins

Max Scherzer has not lost since June 21 but he will get a chance to avenge that defeat when the Washington Nationals continue a three-game series at the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. Scherzer will have a tough act to follow after teammate Gio Gonzalez took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of Washington's 1-0 victory in Monday's series opener.

Scherzer leads the National League with 201 strikeouts and can pitch with added confidence after the Nationals added another piece to a bullpen that was a shambles for the first half of the season. Washington made a trade with Minnesota on Monday for All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler, who will join recent acquisitions Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in a suddenly formidable bullpen. The NL East-leading Nationals hold a 14-game edge over second-place Miami, which has dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon spoiled Gonzalez's no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the ninth, one of five hits total between the two teams.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Max Scherzer (12-5, 2.23 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Chris O'Grady (2-1, 3.68)

Scherzer rebounded from a rocky outing at Arizona by overpowering Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing a solo homer among three hits and striking out nine over six innings. He is 4-0 in six starts since a 2-1 setback at Miami, a hard-luck loss in which he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, struck out 11 and gave up two unearned runs. Christian Yelich is 7-for-20 with two homers off Scherzer, who is 6-3 with a 3.50 ERA in 11 starts versus Miami.

O'Grady is coming off the finest performance of his brief major-league tenure, blanking Cincinnati on five hits over seven innings in his fourth career start. He labored against the Reds in his previous turn, lasting 4 2/3 innings and giving up three runs while walking six in a no-decision. The 27-year-old George Mason product has stymied left-handed hitters, holding them to four hits in 28 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kintzler was 28-for-32 in save situations while posting a 2-2 record and 2.78 ERA for the Twins.

2. Gordon has hit safely in 11 consecutive games.

3. Doolittle has converted all four of his save opportunities since he was acquired along with Madson from Oakland.

PREDICTION: Nationals 7, Marlins 2