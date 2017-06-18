Preview: Nationals at Mets

The Washington Nationals attempt to complete a four-game sweep and remain unbeaten at Citi Field this season when they visit the New York Mets on Sunday for the series finale between the National League East rivals. Washington has posted 22 runs in the first three games of the set, including a 7-4 triumph Saturday with three more homers, and is 6-0 at New York in 2017.

Bryce Harper takes a 10-game hitting streak into Sunday’s game and Anthony Rendon is 6-for-12 with five RBIs in the series for the Nationals, who are 42-24 against the Mets since the beginning of the 2014 season. Washington’s Daniel Murphy has reached base in all 29 games against his former team and looks to reach 30 against New York’s ace Jacob deGrom, who split a pair of matchups with the Nationals in April. Yoenis Cespedes homered among four hits Saturday for the Mets - losers of four of their last five - to improve to 11-for-24 with six RBIs in eight games since coming off the disabled list, and will face Washington right-hander Joe Ross on Sunday. Jay Bruce is also warming up again for New York while going 8-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak and he boasts six homers to go along with 12 RBIs in his last 13 contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Washington), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-2, 6.39 ERA) vs. Mets RH Jacob deGrom (5-3, 4.33)

Ross has been up and down this season with three outstanding performances around five in which he allowed at least five runs, including one against the Mets on April 30. The 24-year-old Californian struck out 12 and permitted one run over 7 1/3 innings to beat Baltimore on June 8, but yielded five in 5 2/3 frames five days later versus Atlanta. Lucas Duda is 2-for-4 with two homers versus Ross, who is 1-1 with a 5.16 ERA in four games against the Mets.

The Chicago Cubs were limited to one run on five hits and four walks by deGrom in a complete-game performance last time out - his eighth quality start in 13 outings. The 28-year-old Floridian boasts 100 strikeouts in 81 innings this season, but he has walked 10 in the last three starts and 34 overall. Harper (8-for-21, one homer) and Murphy (3-for-6) have caused trouble for deGrom, who is 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in nine career outings versus the Nationals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have hit 30 homers in their last 15 games and boast 99 on the season - seven behind NL leader Washington.

2. Washington RHP Shawn Kelley (neck spasms) was unavailable Saturday and his status for Sunday is uncertain.

3. New York INF Wilmer Flores is batting .341 with four homers and 17 RBIs since the beginning of May.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Nationals 2