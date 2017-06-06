Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Rafael Martin was designated for assignment, president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo announced on Monday. The 33-year-old Martin was used out of the bullpen this season by the Nationals. He had a 2-0 record with a 4.50 ERA in 21 career games as a reliever with Washington.

3B Anthony Rendon has been in zone offensively for the past two weeks. Rendon hit a solo shot in the second inning for his 11th home run this season. Rendon went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk and two runs. Since May 20, Rendon is batting .380 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

LHP Oliver Perez recorded his first save and only the third of his career. Perez retired Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal for the final out. It was Perez's first save since July 5, 2013, when he earned one as a member of the Seattle Mariners against the Cincinnati Reds.

OF Ryan Raburn was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to take the roster spot of RF Jayson Werth, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Raburn, who batted second and started in LF, went 0-for-4 and did not hit a ball out of the infield. Raburn batted .261 with a home run and five RBIs in six games at Syracuse. Raburn was acquired in a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox on May 26.

OF Jayson Werth was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to June 4 with a bruised left foot. The 38-year-old Werth was batting .262 with a .367 on-base percentage and .447 slugging percentage in 47 games this season. He has five doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

LHP Gio Gonzalez enjoyed another successful outing against the Dodgers. Gonzalez (5-1) allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings in Monday's 4-2 win by the Nationals. Gonzalez, who threw 107 pitches, 63 strikes, is 4-1 with a 1.89 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers. "Today, the equalizer for me was the curveball," said Gonzalez, who has held Los Angeles hitters to a .179 average in his career. "I needed to throw that pitch and landed it when I needed it too. The change-up evolved with it. So it was a lot of attacking the strike zone and being aggressive in the strike zone and trying to minimize as (many) walks as possible."

C Matt Wieters has been a huge contributor to the Nationals this season, manager Dusty Baker said. Wieters had a two-run single, which turned out to be the difference, in Washington's win over the Dodgers. Wieters has hit safely in six consecutive games with a .280 batting average, one homer and five RBIs.