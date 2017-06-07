Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover recorded his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth. Glover has pitched 18 scoreless innings in 22 games this season. He also helped initiate the benches to clear in the ninth inning after striking out RF Yasiel Puig for the final out. The two players exchanged words but little came of the incident. "Tempers flared a little bit. It is what it is. I don't have any hard feelings toward him," Glover said. "He was staring at me and I didn't like it."

RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Harper hit a sacrifice fly in the first to drive home SS Trea Turner and scored in the fourth on a sac fly by 2B Daniel Murphy. Harper has hit safely in 11 of 14 career games at Dodger Stadium, where he is hitting .269 with two home runs and five RBIs.

3B Anthony Rendon was 1-for-3 with a walk, allowing him to hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. Rendon is batting .380 with six home runs and 13 RBIs during that stretch.

SS Trea Turner used his speed to score the Nationals' first run. Turner, the team's lead-off hitter, beat out an infield single and then stole second and third. He scored on RF Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly. Since May 20, Turner has hit .310 with a home run, two triples, seven RBIs and nine stolen bases.

RHP Max Scherzer said the key to his standout performance against the Dodgers was the effectiveness of his off-speed pitches. They were outstanding and propelled the Nationals to their seventh win in their last eight games. Scherzer struck out a season-high 14, allowing three hits and two walks in seven innings. He threw 105 pitches, 73 for strikes. Scherzer (7-3), the 2016 National League Cy Young winner, gave up an unearned run in the first inning and allowed three hits with two walks in seven innings. Strikeouts accounted for nine of the initial 10 outs he recorded, and he retired the final 10 batters he faced. Yasmani Grandal and Cody Bellinger each whiffed three times against Scherzer. "Tonight, I had a real good feel for my slider," said Scherzer, who registered his fifth career game with 14 or more strikeouts with no earned runs, the fifth most all-time behind Randy Johnson (19), Nolan Ryan (16), Pedro Martinez (8) and Roger Clemens (7). "I was able to throw it exactly where I wanted to, in the zone, out of the zone, flatten it out against the lefties. It gave (catcher Matt) Wieters back there a lot of options of calling a call. He was calling a great game. We were working with a fastball, change-up off that. And when he gets hot with his fingers, man it's great to be back there pitching." It marked the 55th time Scherzer has fanned at least 10 batters in a game, the most among active pitchers. He has six such outings this season.

C Matt Wieters had his six-game hitting streak end. Wieters went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but despite his ineffectiveness at the plate, he drew high praise from RHP Max Scherzer for the game he called against the Dodgers.