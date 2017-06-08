Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg blanked the Dodgers for five innings before they rallied for two runs in the sixth to prevail. A passed ball by C Jose Lebaton extended the inning and eventually cost him and the Nationals. Strasburg (7-2) fanned eight with one walk, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings with 104 pitches (70 strikes). "I really thought I executed really well today, but the balls didn't bounce our way but I tried to keep it close," said Strasburg, who had his four-game winning streak end and lost for the first time since April 29.

CF Michael Taylor batted in the lead-off spot but he failed to reach base. Taylor went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and also committed a three-base error when Chase Utley's line drive bounced out of his glove. Taylor was lifted for pinch-hitter Adam Lind in the ninth inning.

SS Trea Turner went 1-for-4 with a triple, allowing him to hit safely in seven of his past eight games. Turner is batting .351 with two triples, three RBIs and seven stolen bases during that run.

1B Ryan Zimmerman continued his sizzling hitting this season. Zimmerman hit his National League-leading 17th home run off LHP Clayton Kershaw in the second inning. Zimmerman has hit safely in 10 of his past 11 games, batting .364 with four home runs and 10 RBIs during the stretch. Overall, he is batting .362 with 49 RBIs.