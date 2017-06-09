Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross continues to get tons of run support. The Nationals scored 62 runs in his four starts, the most for any pitcher in his first four starts of the year. Ross made his seventh start Thursday and sure enough the Nationals scored four runs in the first and one in the second. This time he made it hold up as he fanned a career-high 12 batters and got the win over the Orioles as he allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.

RHP Tanner Roark will start at home Friday against the Texas Rangers, the team that drafted him out of the University of Illinois. It will be his second career start against Texas. This year he is 6-2 with a 3.95 ERA.

3B Anthony Rendon was one of three regulars not in the starting lineup Thursday. He got a break against the Orioles as the team returned from the West Coast earlier in the day.

SS Trea Turner had three hits and a career-high three steals Thursday. But he was impressed by the play of his bench. "They want to play," Turner said of reserves Stephen Drew, Wilmer Difo and Brian Goodwin who got rare starts. "When they get in the lineup and the opportunity to play they play very well and play very hard. I thought we had some great at-bats."

RHP Joe Blanton (right shoulder) began a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League. He started the game and threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts. "He is doing fine," manager Dusty Baker said.

LF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) went on the disabled list Sunday, one day after he fouled a ball off his foot in Oakland. But Werth may not be ready when he is eligible to come off the DL. "It's not going to be quick," Washington manager Dusty Baker said Thursday. "Anybody that's ever hurt their toe, it heals the slowest. The circulation there, it looks ugly. We're not planning on Jayson the next three days. He's just trying to get the swelling out of it." Werth is hitting .262 with eight homers and 18 RBIs.

INF Stephen Drew, who had two hits and drove in two, was the only position player on either team who didn't strike out. The Orioles fanned 15 times, and 26 of the 51 outs came via a punchout.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup Thursday as he got a rest after a west coast road trip. Zimmerman entered the day leading the National League in hitting.

2B Daniel Murphy was not in the starting lineup against the Baltimore Orioles as manager Dusty Baker rested several of his starters. The Nationals returned about 1:30 a.m. Thursday from California and Baker noted Thursday was originally supposed to be an off day. The game with the Orioles came after the May 11 contest was rained out.