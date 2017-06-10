Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Tanner Roark, drafted by the Rangers in 2008 out of the University of Illinois, had a rough outing against Texas on Friday. In his second career start against them, he gave up five runs and 11 hits in six innings plus one batter. He took the loss and fell to 6-3. "He was battling," said manager Dusty Baker.

3B Anthony Rendon, after getting Thursday off, started and was at his normal spot in the No. 6 hole in the order. Some local pundits have called for Rendon to bat second while Jayson Werth is on the disabled list. But manager Dusty Baker has kept the middle of his lineup the same: Bryce Harper third, Ryan Zimmerman fourth, Daniel Murphy fifth and Rendon sixth. Rendon was 1-for-3 against Texas and is hitting .292.

RHP Joe Blanton came out of his minor league rehab stint feeling good, manager Dusty Baker said Friday. Blanton pitched a scoreless inning Thursday for Double-A Harrisburg of the Eastern League. Baker said Blanton will make another appearance for Harrisburg at some point and then plan to pitch back-to-back games in the minors. "Joe said he felt good. As long as he feels good we feel good," Baker said. Will Blanton be used at the back end of the bullpen when he comes back? "It depends on him," Baker said.

LHP Oliver Perez has been used in more key situations of late. There was a time Perez would only be used to face a lefty, and sometimes in the middle part of the game. He is 0-0 with a 4.38 ERA in 18 games this year. "He is doing a pretty good job," said manager Dusty Baker. Perez got his first save with the Nationals on Monday in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup Friday after he got a rest day on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles in a makeup game. Zimmerman entered Friday leading the National League in hitting. Zimmerman was 2-for-4 and has a .365 average.

2B Daniel Murphy, after sitting out Thursday, was back in the lineup Friday. Murphy was 2-for-4 and lifted his average to .339 but had some rough plays in the field.