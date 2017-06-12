Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover (lower back stiffness) went on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, one day after giving up three hits and two runs in the ninth inning against Texas. Glover had eight saves to lead major league rookies but has a 5.12 ERA.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start at home Monday against the Atlanta Braves. Since the start of the 2015 season he is 6-1 with a 2.68 ERA in eight starts against the Braves. Before that, he was 4-7 with a 4.24 ERA against Atlanta.

RHP Joe Blanton was reinstated from his rehab assignment Sunday after he pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday. He took the roster spot of RHP Koda Glover, who went on the 10-day disabled list with lower back stiffness. Blanton pitched a scoreless ninth inning Sunday and has an 8.78 ERA.

1B Ryan Zimmerman did not start Sunday as he missed his third game in four days. He said his back flared up after he dove for a ball in Los Angeles in a recent West Coast swing. Zimmerman leads the league hitting .365 and has 17 homers.

RHP Max Scherzer, who had fanned at least 11 batters in his previous three starts, had 10 strikeouts on Sunday but was the hard-luck loser as he gave up three runs, two earned. He is 7-4 this year and has a 2.36 ERA.