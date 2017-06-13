Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

INF Wilmer Difo was sent to Triple-A Syracuse as RHP Trevor Gott was called up to aid a bullpen that has been busy. Difo is hitting .184 (16-for-87) with the Nationals and has played short, second, third and left field this year.

RHP Joe Ross, coming off a strong start, will try to make it two good outings in a row when he pitches Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Ross fanned a career-high 12 batters in at home Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. But Ross, who began the year at Triple-A, is 3-2 with a 6.16 ERA this year.

RHP Trevor Gott was called up to the Nationals from the minors for the first time Monday but was not used in an 11-10 loss as the Washington bullpen faltered again. Gott was 2-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 23 games for Triple-A Syracuse before being called up to Washington. He last pitched for Syracuse on Saturday as he got a two-inning save at Rochester. He was drafted in the sixth round in 2013 by the San Diego Padres. Gott was traded to the Nationals in a deal that sent INF Yunel Escobar to the Angels after the 2015 season. Washington began Monday with the highest bullpen ERA in the National League.

LHP Seth Romero was the first-round pick of the Nationals on Monday. He was kicked off the team at the University of Houston last month and that may have been one reason his stock dropped, but many considered him a first-round talent. Washington 3B Anthony Rendon is from Houston and played in college at Rice. Romero was 4-5 with a 3.51 ERA in 10 games, with seven starts, at Houston this year and he struck out 85 batters in 48 2/3 innings.

RHP Stephen Strasburg gave up back-to-back homers in the first inning Monday to Nick Markakis and Matt Kemp. He allowed three homers in five innings and did not figure in the decision in an 11-0 loss Monday. "It doesn't happen very often, especially the way he pitches," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of Strasburg.

RF Bryce Harper batted second again Monday with LF Jayson Werth still on the disabled list. Werth normally bats second for the Nationals. Dusty Baker, the Washington manager, said he would rather have Harper bat third if Werth was available. Harper had a homer and scored two runs but was 1-for-4 and he now has a .319 average.

1B Ryan Zimmerman (sore back) was out of the starting lineup Monday as he missed his fourth game out of the last five. Manager Dusty Baker expects to have him in the lineup Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.