Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Strasburg didn't factor into the decision last Sunday, when he gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 over five innings in the Nationals' 11-10 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Despite the subpar numbers, the five innings were the fewest Strasburg has pitched since last Sept. 7 while the six runs allowed were the most he's surrendered since last Aug. 17 was in line for the win before the Nationals' bullpen gave up five runs in the final two innings. Strasburg is 7-4 with a 2.64 ERA in 13 career starts against the Mets.

OF Michael Taylor homered for the second straight game Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a solo shot in the third inning of the Nationals? 7-2 win over the Mets. It was the second time this season Taylor has homered in consecutive games (May 26-27) and the fourth time he's done so as a major leaguer. He has one three-game homer streak (Aug. 20-22, 2015). Taylor is batting .266 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 55 games this season.

RHP Edwin Jackson was signed to a minor league contract on Friday. Jackson, who was released by the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, is expected to head to Triple-A Syracuse, where he will work as a starter. This is the second stint in the Nationals organization for Jackson, who went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 2012. Jackson went 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA in three relief appearances for the Orioles and is 93-114 with a 4.65 ERA in 364 games (275 starts) for 12 big league teams dating back to 2003.

RHP Max Scherzer continued a dominant run Friday night, when he earned the win after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over eight innings as the Nationals beat the Mets. 7-2. It was the fifth straight double-digit strikeout performance by Scherzer, who is 4-1 with a 1.13 ERA in that span, during which he has struck out 58 and walked just seven over 40 innings. The streak of double-digit strikeout games is the longest of Scherzer's career. Scherzer is 8-4 this season with a 2.26 ERA and leads the National League in both strikeouts (134) and innings pitched (99 2/3).