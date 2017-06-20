FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
June 21, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 2 months ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RF Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer of the season on Monday against Miami LHP Justin Nicolino. It was just Harper's second homer this season against a left-handed pitcher. Overall, Harper is hitting .316 this season.

RHP Tanner Roark, who beat Miami on April 5, did not fare well on Monday. He blew a six-run lead and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two walks and six runs. He gave up the huge grand slam by Miami's Justin Bour.

LHP Enny Romero gave up the game-winning hit on Monday night against Miami. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one run. His two-out walk to Dee Gordon -- on four pitches -- was a huge fail. Three batters later, Marcell Ozuna made Romero pay with a walk-off single to the gap in left-center.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Tuesday against his hometown team. Gonzalez, a native of Miami-Dade County, is 1-2 with a 4.24 ERA in four career starts at Marlins Park. Lately, though, Gonzalez has been very good in his past three starts against the Marlins, sporting a 0.55 ERA.

