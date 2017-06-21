Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

3B Anthony Rendon, who suffered a neck stinger while making a diving catch on Monday, missed Tuesday's game. Rendon, 27, was Washington's first-round pick in 2011 - No. 6 overall out of Rice University. The Houston native was MLB's Comeback Player of the Year in 2016 when he hit .270 with 38 doubles, 20 homers, 85 RBIs and a .797 OPS. This year, he is having a career year, batting .289 with 15 doubles, 13 homers, 45 RBIs and a superb .918 OPS. The Nats want him back in the lineup as soon as possible.

LHP Enny Romero (2-3), a 26-year-old who took the loss in Miami's walk-off win on Monday, has the potential to emerge out of the chaos that has been Washington's 2017 bullpen. Romero, who has a fastball that regularly ranges between 97 and 99 mph, can be overpowering at times. Has inherited 12 runners this season, and three have scored. That's the second-best ratio on the team. But his 3.71 ERA is high for a reliever with his stuff.

LHP Gio Gonzalez, a native of Miami Dade County, benefitted from good run support and improved his record to 7-1 on Tuesday in a 12-3 win over the Marlins. He allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings. He struck out eight and beat Miami for the first time since 2014.

RHP Max Scherzer, who will start Wednesday's series finale, is 2-3 at home but 6-1 with a 1.84 ERA on the road. Overall, he is 8-4 with a 2.26 ERA. In five career starts at Marlins Park, he is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA.