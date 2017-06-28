Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover (lower back stiffness) has not thrown since going on the disabled list for the second time June 11. He has a 5.12 ERA in 23 appearances out of the bullpen.

RHP Stephen Strasburg will start Wednesday against the Cubs. He has a 1.95 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs, though in his last three starts this month he has struggled. Strasburg went only five innings at home Friday against the Reds.

LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow inflammation), who has been on the DL since April 19, appears close to returning to the Nationals. He made his sixth rehab appearance Monday, pitching for Triple-A Syracuse. He gave up one run on three hits in one inning.

SS Trea Turner had four steals in a game for the second time this year. He has a major league-most 32 this season and had two hits and scored twice Tuesday against the Cubs.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez signed a minor league deal with the Nationals. He was recently released by the Detroit Tigers with a high ERA (7.82) but has 437 career saves. "I would take Sandy Koufax, but he might not be the same Sandy Koufax. So we'll see. I haven't seen the reports," manager Dusty Baker said of K-Rod.

LF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) did some pregame drills Tuesday, the first time he has done that since going on the disabled list June 5. He is hitting .262 in 47 games with eight homers.

RHP Max Scherzer gave up only two hits -- a double and triple -- and one run in six innings to get the win Tuesday. He struck out six after he had fanned at least 10 in his previous six starts. But he has allowed two runs or fewer in his last seven outings. He had a no-hitter in the eighth inning in his last start, before losing 2-1 in Miami to the Marlins on June 21.

RHP Shawn Kelley (lower back strain) began throwing Monday, according to manager Dusty Baker. That is the first time he has done so since going on the disabled list June 18.