Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross will try to gain some consistency when he starts against the Cubs at home Thursday. He is 4-3 with a 5.40 ERA this season. Ross got 62 runs of support in his first four starts to set a MLB record and then the Nationals scored 18 runs as Ross won Saturday over the Cincinnati Reds in his 10th start of the year.

RHP Wil Crowe, a second-round pick out of South Carolina earlier this month, has signed with the team a source said. Crowe was in the pressbox before Wednesday's game and took a tour of Nationals Park.

RHP Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 batters in seven innings and dealt with back spasms to beat the Cubs. Strasburg said he should be fine for his next start. "My arm feels really good. I am just taking it one start at a time," said Strasburg (9-2), who is pitching out of the stretch this year even with no runners on base.

3B Anthony Rendon was 3-for-3 on Wednesday and raised his average to .299. He had one of three homers for Washington and scored two runs.

RHP Blake Treinen did not pitch Wednesday but he has been more effective of late. He began the year as the closer but quickly lost that role. "You're throwing 97-98, a sinker and a slider, and he throws mostly groundballs," manager Dusty Baker said. Treinen has a 1.35 ERA in his last four games out of the bullpen.