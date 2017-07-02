Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for LHP Sammy Solis. Turner was 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 18 games this year, 16 of them as a reliever. He pitched Friday night after starter Tanner Roark left after three innings, and allowed seven hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings. The Nationals have 10 days to trade, release or assign Turner to the minors.

LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow inflammation) was activated from the 60-day DL Saturday, ending his rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse. Solis appeared in seven games on rehab, allowing six runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Solis pitched the eighth inning Saturday night, allowing a leadoff homer to Alex Mejia that spelled the difference in a 2-1 loss.

LHP Gio Gonzalez deserved a better fate again, and lost again. Gonzalez absorbed the defeat despite allowing only two hits and a run for his second straight start, tying a season high with nine strikeouts and walking two in seven innings. He had every pitch working, particularly a curve that obtained its share of swings and misses from a lineup that's been cooking of late.

SS Stephen Drew enabled Washington to avoid becoming the last team in the National League to get shut out with a two-out RBI single in the ninth. Drew, who appears to be in line to soak up most of the at-bats at short until the injured Trea Turner returns, has been nails with runners in scoring position. That hit made him 8-for-16 in that spot this year.

RHP Max Scherzer gets the call Sunday night when Washington finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. Scherzer rolled through his last start Tuesday night, beating the Chicago Cubs 6-1 in Nationals Park as he gave up only two hits and a run in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. He lost to the Cardinals on April 12, but has pitched to a 2.00 ERA in three career starts at Busch Stadium.