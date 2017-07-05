Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross allowed just two solo homers in seven innings to get the win Tuesday. It was his fourth solid start in a row after a tough outing in June against the Atlanta Braves. He said his changeup has improved and at one point he threw it three times in a row to the Mets.

RF Bryce Harper, the top All-Star vote getter, never gets tired of going to the Midsummer Classic. "It is a blast. You are among the best of the best. It is a huge honor. You can enjoy it with your family and friends. It's definitely humbling and a blessing," he said. Harper was 3-for-4 on Tuesday and drove in two runs and scored three times.

RHP Tanner Roark will start Wednesday in the series finale against the Mets. He is 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 16 games, with 10 starts, in his career against New York. He went 6 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three runs but did not figure in the decision in a start earlier this year against the Mets.

RHP Erick Fedde has returned to the role of starter as one of the top pitching prospects in the Washington system. He began the year as a starter at Double-A Harrisburg, then was switched to the bullpen with Harrisburg and was then promoted to Syracuse. He made his first start with the Chiefs on Monday and did not retire a batter while giving up five runs and six hits with two walks and he now has a 9.64 ERA with Syracuse.

LF Jayson Werth (left foot contusion) is working out in West Palm Beach with the Nationals Gulf Coast League minor league players, according to Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). He is not allowed to play in the league since he played several years in the minor leagues before coming to the majors in 2002. Werth has been on the DL since June 4 and is slated to return after the All-Star break.

1B Ryan Zimmerman has bounced back to have an All-Star season, dealing with injuries and slumps the past few years. "The last three years have been tough. It was frustrating. This year has been a lot more fun. All of us love to compete," he said. Zimmerman did not play Tuesday as manager Dusty Baker tries to rest him in day games after a night game. Zimmerman is hitting .330 with 19 homers.

2B Daniel Murphy did not start Monday but was back in the starting lineup Tuesday morning. Murphy had four hits Tuesday and drove in five runs in a win over the New York Mets, his former team. "I am most proud of the consistency I have been able to have," he said.