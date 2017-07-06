Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Chris Heisey (right biceps rupture) started and hit third for Triple-A Syracuse in a rehab game Wednesday. He was 3-for-5 and drove in three runs and is hitting .357 for the Chiefs.

-RHP Jacob Turner, designated for assignment July 1, cleared waivers and is now pitching for Triple-A Syracuse in the Washington system. He started Wednesday at home against Lehigh Valley (Phillies) and gave up three hits and six runs with five walks in 2 2/3 innings.

RHP Tanner Roark was supposed to start Wednesday before the game with the Mets was rained out. There is a chance he could pitch Sunday at home for the Nationals. Roark has struggled this year after winning 16 games last season.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez, a 35-year-old who is a six-time All-Star, reported to Double-A Harrisburg after signing a minor-league contract last week. Rodriguez, who was released by Detroit in June, pitched one inning for Harrisburg and allowed no hits and an unearned run.

LHP Gio Gonzalez is in line to start Thursday at home against the Atlanta Braves. He enters the start with a mark of 7-3 in 17 starts and has the fourth-best mark among left-handed pitchers in the majors with a 2.77 ERA.