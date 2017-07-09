Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Ross is 1-1 with a 5.85 ERA in four games (all starts) in his career against the Braves. He will start Sunday at home against Atlanta. Ross is 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA in 12 starts this year. The Nationals have averaged more than 10 runs in his eight home starts this year.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (9-3), who was hit by a comebacker in the third inning, had his shortest outing of the year as he allowed seven hits and six runs (three earned) in three innings while not getting a strikeout for the first time in 2017. Strasburg was hit near his hip with a liner off the bat of Nick Markakis, who reached on the fielder's choice as Strasburg retrieved the ball and made a bad throw to second on a possible force for an error. Strasburg then made a few warmup pitches while manager Dusty Baker and head athletic trainer Paul Lessard watched, and stayed in the game. Two batters later, Kurt Suzuki had an RBI single and later in the inning Julio Teheran had a two-run single to make it 6-0. Strasburg allowed four runs (one earned) in the third and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the last of the third. Washington manager Dusty Baker said Strasburg was taken out mostly since he was hit by the liner. "Mainly because he was hurting," Baker said. Strasburg said, "I feel fine. I definitely could've kept going, but I just got singled to death." He said the hip won't affect his All-Star status.

RHP Tanner Roark took over in the fourth inning Saturday against the Atlanta Braves for starter Stephen Strasburg, who was struck on the hip by a comebacker. Roark gave up three runs in five innings in his last outing before the All-Star break. It was his first outing out of the bullpen this year. Roark has struggled but figures to join the rotation after the All-Star break. He gave up nine hits and seven runs in five innings in his only start against Atlanta this year.

2B Daniel Murphy was 1-for-3 with a double Saturday against Atlanta. He got some rest as INF Wilmer Difo pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning with the Nationals trailing 9-0. Murphy has 14 homers and 62 RBIs and is hitting .341 for the season.