in a month
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
July 16, 2017 / 3:25 AM

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Trevor Gott was recalled from Syracuse as the Nationals fortified their bullpen for what manager Dusty Baker expects to be an offensive series at Great American Ball Park, where he previously managed. "We don't need a fifth starter until Tuesday," he said. "In this offensive ballpark, you always want arms. You don't want to start the second half of the season upside down."

OF Jayson Werth had to back off on his rehab work after soreness in his injured left toe resurfaced. Werth has been out since June 3. "We have to give Werth more time," general manager Mike Rizzo said. "When he comes back, we want him to be 100 percent."

