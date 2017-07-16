FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2017 / 9:17 PM / a month ago

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Joe Ross will undergo Tommy John surgery next week,Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker announced on Saturday. Baker said the procedure will take place Wednesday in Texas. Ross, who will miss the remainder of the season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right triceps on Friday. The 24-year-old owns a 5-3 mark with a 5.01 ERA in 13 starts this season. He posted a 2-1 record with a 2.36 ERA in four outings prior to sustaining the injury.

OF Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning single. Harper hit two home runs in the first game of the series. He is 17-for-39 .436 during the streak. Harper has reached base in 18 straight games.

3B Anthony Rendon was on base five times and drove in six runs. He drove in 10 runs with three home runs against the New York Mets on April 3. Rendon did not make the All-Star team in spite of his presence on the NL leaderboard in on-base-percentage (.420), doubles (22), walks (51), batting average (.315) and slugging percentage (.582).

RHP Max Scherzer leads the National League with 183 strikeouts. He struck out 10 against Cincinnati. It was the 12th time this season he struck out 10 or more, the 61st time in his career.

2B Daniel Murphy, the starting All-Star second baseman, hit his 30th double in the fourth inning to extend his NL lead. He extended his hitting streak to six games. Murphy leads the NL with a .343 batting average.

