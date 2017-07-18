Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Koda Glover was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday to open a roster spot for RHP Jacob Turner to add some bullpen depth. "Koda's already been out 30 days and he hasn't started throwing," manager Dusty Baker said. "Hopefully, he'll be ready at the end of the next 30 days." Glover has missed 31 games after being placed on the 10-day disabled list June 11 with lower back stiffness. Before his injury, Glover had eight saves while going 0-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 23 appearances.

RHP Stephen Strasburg never has fared well in hot weather, so much so that trainers have developed a hydration process for the Washington Nationals right-hander. On Monday afternoon in Cincinnati, the game-time temperature was 85, but Strasburg managed to keep his cool through seven innings. A five-run first inning in the 6-1 win provide plenty of run support for Strasburg (10-3), who gave up one run and four hits. He struck out 11 for his sixth 10-plus strikeout game of the season and 35th of his career. Throughout Monday's game, trainers provided Strasburg with continual fluids on the bench. The special mixture appears to be working. "The training staff really kind of put their heads together and got a good (hydration) system for me," Strasburg said. "It kind of takes the guesswork out of it and I can just focus on the game. It's a pretty good setup."

RHP Jacob Turner's contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday to give the Nationals some length in the bullpen. "We're pitching short and we don't have any length," manager Dusty Baker said. Newly-acquired relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle won't join the club until Tuesday in Anaheim. It's Turner's second stint with the Nationals this season. He went 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 18 games (two starts) during his first stint with Washington.

3B Anthony Rendon was named National League Player of the Week. His 4.8 Wins Above Replacement ranked second behind only the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge entering Monday's games. Since June 15, Rendon is hitting .416 (35-for-84) with eight homers and 24 RBIs. "I think the All-Star break helped," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "I know he would've liked to go, but I think getting a few days helped him getting his leg right. Remember, he ran into the tarp at home." Rendon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single on Monday.

1B Ryan Zimmerman's 20th home run of the season on Monday moved him past Vladimir Guerrero for first place on the Nationals/Expos franchise home run list with 235. Manager Dusty Baker presented Zimmerman with the scorecard from Monday's game. "It's special to be in one place your entire career," Zimmerman said. "You can't do stuff like this if you're not in the same place for a long time. So I feel very lucky to have spent my entire career here, honored to have hit more home runs than any Expo or National. It's cool."