Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Trevor Gott was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He was 1-0 in four relief appearances.

RHP Jacob Turner was designated for assignment Tuesday as the Nationals adjust their pitching staff with the promotion of Edwin Jackson and acquisition of RHP Ryan Madson and LHP Sean Doolittle. Turner was 2-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 18 games this season.

RF Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 13 games, tying his career high, with his fourth four-hit night of the season Tuesday. He hit his 24th home run, two singles and a triple, scoring the go-ahead run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Angels. He is hitting .470 with five home runs and 14 RBIs during the streak.

3B Anthony Rendon is hitting .417 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBIs since June 15. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games Tuesday, tying his career high.

RHP Edwin Jackson had his contract selected from Triple-A Syracuse and made his first start of the season for the Nationals Tuesday against the Angels, throwing seven strong innings and allowing three hits in a 4-3 win. Jackson, 33, signed with Baltimore but was sent down to Triple-A Norfolk after five appearances and a 7.20 ERA. The Nationals purchased him on June 16 and he was 2-0 with an 0.44 ERA in 20 1/3 innings at Syracuse before his recall. Jackson gets the opportunity to fill the No. 5 slot on the rotation with Joe Ross having season-ending Tommy John surgery. Jackson has 93 career wins in 15 seasons, and was 10-11 with the Nats in 2012.