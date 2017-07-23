Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

OF Chris Heisey suffered a groin injury while legging out a triple Saturday night. Manager Dusty Baker fears the injury could deplete his already thin outfield group.

OF Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in MLB, with a tape-measure solo homer in the first inning. Harper also has reached base in 23 straight games, the second-longest streak of his career (26 in 2015). Harper also hit his 25th homer, surpassing his 2016 total.

RHP Tanner Roark recorded his third career game with 10-plus strikeouts, first this season. Roark also made his 100th career start; he has a 44-31 career record.

OF Ryan Raburn is set for bereavement leave starting Sunday because of the death of his grandfather. Raburn pinch hit in the ninth inning Saturday, grounding out.

1B Ryan Zimmerman hit his 361st career double, passing Tim Wallach for most in Nationals/Expos history. Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with an RBI Saturday night vs. the Diamondbacks.