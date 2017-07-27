Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a forearm injury. Strasburg left his last start after two innings and team said he was suffering from a nerve impingement. "He'll miss one turn," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "Good thing, this is where the 10-day DL comes into effect, to help him."

OF Bryce Harper extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a first-inning single. He finished the night 1-for-4 but was ejected for the second time this season in the eighth inning after striking out. Harper and Houston's Jose Altuve have the longest active streaks in MLB this season.

LHP Gio Gonzalez put together a solid outing and the team's late-inning outburst was able to get him off the hook for a loss. Gonzalez walked one batter -- the fifth time this season he's allowed one or no walks -- while striking out eight hitters to lower his ERA to 2.81.

RHP Max Scherzer looks to bounce back from a rough (by his standards) start Friday, when he allowed five runs and eight hits in a five-inning no-decision against Arizona. In three starts against Milwaukee since joining the Nationals, Scherzer has a 2.57 ERA.

OF Adam Lind continues to impress while being pressed into more duty because of injuries. He's playing a solid left field for the Nationals and keeps hitting, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Wednesday to raise his average to .331. "He's really there out of necessity," manager Dusty Baker said.

2B Daniel Murphy has a five-game hitting streak after hitting his 17th homer of the season in the seventh inning Wednesday. Murphy is hitting .373 with 18 RBIs over his last 15 games.

RHP Shawn Kelley continued his recovery from a trapezius strain by throwing a simulated game Wednesday. Kelley has been on the disabled list retroactive to June 17. The simulated game could be the final step before going out on a rehab assignment.