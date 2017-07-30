Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg, on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow nerve impingement, threw a bullpen session Saturday. "He threw a bullpen today and came through it very well," Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said, "and we'll see how he feels tomorrow and take it from there."

OF Bryce Harper (0-for-4) saw his 19-game hitting streak and 27-game on-base streak end in Saturday night's 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Both were career highs. During the hitting streak, Harper batted .429 with seven doubles, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, 12 walks and 26 runs scored. For the season, he's batting .334. He hit .330 in 2015, his career best.

RHP Tanner Roark (8-7) was coming off two strong outings, but control problems hurt him in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rockies. He allowed four runs and five hits in five innings, walking four (one intentionally) while striking out eight. Two of those who walked came around to score. "He was wild wide off the plate. Every time he tried to go away, it'd be off the plate," Nationals manager Dusty Baker said. "Tonight his pitch count got high, he had four walks -- which is quite a bit for him -- so he just wasn't sharp tonight."

1B Matt Skole was designated for assignment on Saturday. Skole was hitting .235 with seven homers and 20 RBIs at Triple-A Syracuse. The move opens a spot on the 40-man roster for OF/2B Howie Kendrick, who was obtained Friday in a trade with the Phillies.

RHP Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.57 at Triple-A Syracuse) makes his major league debut in the first game of Sunday's split doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, filling in for the injured Stephen Strasburg. Fedde was Washington's first-round draft pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2014 draft. Following the 2016 season, he was ranked the No. 9 prospect in the Carolina League by Baseball America. "What I liked about him was a statement that he made," manager Dusty Baker said. "(It) was that he hates to walk people. That's a pretty good statement coming from a young pitcher. A very good statement."

RHP Edwin Jackson (1-1, 3.75) gets the nod in the nightcap of Sunday's split doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. In his last start, Jackson allowed seven runs (three earned) over five innings as Washington lost 8-0 to Milwaukee. He is 1-4 with a 10.80 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) versus the Rockies.

INF Stephen Drew was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Wednesday) with a left abdominal strain. GM Mike Rizzo said Drew started having problems after diving for a ball in Arizona last week. Drew is hitting .253 in 95 at-bats with a home run and 17 RBIs this season.