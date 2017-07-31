Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

SS Wilmer Difo -- filling in during the absence of Trea Turner and Stephen Drew -- had three hits while splitting time between second base and shortstop in the opener of Sunday's doubleheader, and added a triple in the nightcap. He is batting .384 (28-for-73) with three homers and 11 RBIs over his last 19 starts.

OF Chris Heisey, who had played for Washington manager Dusty Baker in Cincinnati and signed with the Nationals in December 2015 after Baker was hired, was released on Sunday. Heisey hit .216 with nine homers last season, but was batting just .162 (12-for-74) with a homer and five RBIs in 38 games this year and was in his second stint on the disabled list. "It was very difficult," Baker said. "We were going to put him on the extended DL and he decided to take his release. I told him to think about it overnight. It was very difficult... He's been a very productive player for me. Rough year for him."

OF Bryce Harper has fallen into a mini-slump since extending his career-best hitting streak to 19 games Thursday against Milwaukee. Harper was retired in his last two at-bats against the Brewers, then went a combined 0-for-10 in the three-game series against Colorado. It's only the fourth time all season Harper, who grounded out as a pinch hitter in the nightcap, has gone hitless in consecutive games.

LHP Enny Romero was the only one of Washington's four relievers not to allow a run in the Nationals 10-6 loss to Colorado in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Romero struck out three of the four hitters he faced in the seventh inning. He has emerged as one of the steadiest options in the Nationals bullpen and has a 2.05 ERA over his last 24 games.

RHP Erick Fedde allowed seven runs while taking the loss in the opener against Colorado Sunday in his major league debut, but did live up to his reputation for throwing strikes. Fedde threw 57 of his 87 pitches for strikes, and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 22 batters he faced --- including the first nine. "Definitely not happy with the results but I felt like my stuff was pretty good and I guess a lot of balls landed in good spots for them," Fedde said.

RHP Edwin Jackson helped save Washington's bullpen with his 112-pitch outing that covered seven innings in the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies. The veteran allowed four hits, two walks and one run while striking out six to improve to 2-1 since joining the active roster earlier this month. "I knew today after a tough first game where the bullpen came in and picked up a lot of slack that it was imperative that I go out and eat innings and come out aggressive from the start and pick the bullpen up because we definitely needed it," Jackson said. "It was one of those days where as a starter -- I mean you want to go deep into games anyway, but it was a do-or-die kind of start to go out and eat up innings and save the bullpen."

1B Ryan Zimmerman became the all-time home run leader in Washington baseball history with his three-run shot in the third inning of the first game. Zimmerman has hit 239 homers with the Nationals, two more than Frank Howard hit during his stint with the Washington Senators from 1965 to 1971. "I never expected it to be honest with you," Zimmerman said. "Never really hit home runs in high school or college or anywhere. I've had a chance to meet him a couple times and I respect him a ton and what he did. He hit a ton of more home runs just not here. It's a really cool honor and I'm proud of it."