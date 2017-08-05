Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Erick Fedde (0-1, 15.75 ERA) will start Sunday's finale of a series against the Chicago Cubs. Fedde replaces ace Max Scherzer (neck).

RHP Edwin Jackson (2-1, 2.84 ERA) will get the nod to face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. He replaces Gio Gonzalez, whose wife is slated to give birth.

RHP Edwin Jackson (2-1) has an 2.84 ERA in three appearances since joining Washington after a stop in Baltimore, his 12th big league team in a career that goes back to 2003 and includes a previous stint with the Nationals (2012). He appeared in relief in three games for the Orioles in early June and had no record.

LF Howie Kendrick was 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base on Friday against the Cubs. He also scored two runs and is now batting .476 with four runs scored in six games with the Nationals. He's batting .358 in 45 games this year.

LHP Gio Gonzalez will miss Saturday's scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs. Gonzalez (9-5, 2.66 ERA) will miss the start with his wife expected to give birth to the couple's second child.

RHP Max Scherzer, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will sit out Sunday's series finale as he works out the kinks after experiencing next spasms. Scherzer (12-5, 2.21 ERA) is targeting Monday's game against Miami for his next start pending no issues following Saturday's bullpen session.

2B Daniel Murphy went 3-for-4 with two homers, two runs scored and three RBIs to open a three-game Wrigley Field series between National League Division leaders on Friday. He is now batting .526 with four homers and six RBIs in his last 10 games at Wrigley, including postseason play.