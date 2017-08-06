Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Reynaldo Lopez, the team's top prospect, is pitching for Charlotte Sunday and could then make his next start with the big league club Friday night. According to @SouthSideSox, "Asked about pitching prospects being called up, (GM Rick) Hahn said ‘Maybe buy tickets for Friday night.'" Hahn said a decision will be made Tuesday.

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right elbow nerve impingement) is making progress in his throwing program, the Nationals announced Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since July 27.

RF Bryce Harper hit his 28th home run Saturday off Cubs RHP John Lackey. According to the Cubs, Harper became the third visiting player -- and second from the Nationals -- to hit a home run off the right field videoboard. Washington's Denard Spain also accomplished the feat on May 25, 2015.

RHP Erick Fedde was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Fedde (0-1, 15.75 ERA) will start Sunday against the Cubs. He made his major league debut on July 30, allowing seven runs and 10 hits in four innings against the Colorado Rockies.

LHP Gio Gonzalez was placed on the paternity list Saturday. He is 9-5 with a 2.66 ERA and took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins in his last start.