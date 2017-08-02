FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 2, 2017 / 2:51 AM / in 2 months

Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jimmy Cordero was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday. Cordero, 25, was 2-5 with a 6.54 ERA in 33 relief appearances for Double-A Harrisburg this year.

C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. In five games for Washington, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

1B Matt Skole, designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, was released on Monday. Skole hit .235 with seven homers and 20 RBIs at Triple-A Syracuse.

CF Michael A. Taylor (mild right oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Monday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since July 7.

RHP Max Scherzer hit his first career homer and then exited Tuesday night’s game after just one inning due to a neck spasm.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.