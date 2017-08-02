Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Jimmy Cordero was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday. Cordero, 25, was 2-5 with a 6.54 ERA in 33 relief appearances for Double-A Harrisburg this year.

C Pedro Severino was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. In five games for Washington, he went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

1B Matt Skole, designated for assignment by the Nationals on Saturday, was released on Monday. Skole hit .235 with seven homers and 20 RBIs at Triple-A Syracuse.

CF Michael A. Taylor (mild right oblique strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Monday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since July 7.

RHP Max Scherzer hit his first career homer and then exited Tuesday night’s game after just one inning due to a neck spasm.