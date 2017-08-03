Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (elbow) is unlikely to be ready by Thursday when he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Strasburg, 29, is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA this season. It is his fourth consecutive season with a double-figure win total, and he is within five victories of matching his career high. His ERA is within reach of his career best of 3.00, but the main thing for Washington is to get him healthy and back on the mound.

LHP Sammy Solis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Solis, 28, appeared in two games in his most recent stint with the big-league club, allowing two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings. He went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA in six games with Syracuse after being optioned to Triple-A on July 9. He has appeared in 12 games for the Nationals, missing 65 games from April 19-July 1 with left elbow inflammation.

RHP Brandon Kintzler, acquired Monday from the Minnesota Twins, is expected to arrive in Miami on Wednesday. The Twins had an off day in San Diego on Monday and Kintzler was at the zoo -- feeding a rhino according to his tweet -- when he got news he was traded.

RHP Brandon Kintzler was activated by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. Kintzler, 32, was acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Monday. The 2017 All-Star was the closer for the Twins. In his seventh major league season, Kintzler has a career 12-13 record with a 3.24 ERA over 280 2/3 innings in 271 relief appearances. He saved 45 games for the Twins since June 2016.

RHP A.J. Cole was brought up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Miami Marlins. Cole is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in one start for Washington this year. At Syracuse, Cole, 25, was 4-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 16 starts. The Florida native was Washington’s fourth-round pick in 2010.

RHP A.J. Cole was activated from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Cole, 25, joins the Nationals for his second major league assignment of the season. In his previous call-up, he made one start, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA with six innings of one-run ball (six hits, four walks) at Philadelphia on May 6. Cole is 4-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 16 starts with Triple-A Syracuse this season.

CF Michael A. Taylor (oblique) started a rehab assignment Monday and went 0-for-2 in a Class-A game. Taylor, 26, was off to a good start. His 16 doubles are already a career high for the third-year major-leaguer. His two triples have tied a career high. His 12 homers are two short of his career high. And his .278 battting average and .831 OPS are on pace to be his best.

RHP Erick Fedde was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. Fedde, 24, made his major league debut in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies. He tossed four innings and was charged with seven earned runs. Fedde is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA in 27 minor league games this with Double-A Harrisburg and Syracuse.

LF Howie Kendrick had a big game Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, going 5-for-5 with a two-run homer. He tied his career high with five hits.

RHP Max Scherzer hit his first career homer and then exited early because of neck spasms Tuesday night at Marlins Park. Scherzer (12-5, 2.21 ERA) pitched a 1-2-3 first inning and then slugged a three-run homer to left in the top of the second. He came out to throw his warm-up pitches but left the mound, telling manager Dusty Baker: “I can’t go.”

RHP Esmil Rogers was signed to a minor-league contract. Rogers last pitched in the major leagues in 2015, when he appeared in 18 games -- all in relief -- for the New York Yankees. Rogers went 19-22 with a 5.59 ERA in 210 career games (43 starts) with Colorado, Cleveland, Toronto and the Yankees.