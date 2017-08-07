Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless seventh inning Sunday to earn his first victory with the Nationals since coming over in a trade from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline. Kintzler was a closer with the Twins where he was 2-2 and had 28 saves. “The guys were extremely excited that Kintzler got his first win as a Nat,” manager Dusty Baker said.

RHP Erick Fedde took a step forward, using all four pitches in his repertoire in his second major league start on Sunday. The 24-year-old, rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Nats system by Baseball America, allowed four runs and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, then Washington rallied late for a 9-4 win. “I thought a lot of pitches were working,” Fedde said. “I just made a couple of mistakes I paid for with the long ball, but at least I kept them to solo shots.”

RHP Max Scherzer will take the mound on Monday versus Miami at Nationals Park, the team said, after his scheduled start against Chicago was pushed back due to stiffness in his neck. The five-time All-Star is 12-5 with a 2.21 ERA, but pitched only one inning his last time out, on Aug. 1 at Miami. Scherzer pulled himself after throwing one warm-up pitch in the bottom of the second after hitting his first career homer in the top of the inning and injuring himself.

C Matt Wieters, a switch hitter, batted righty against Chicago LHP Jon Lester Sunday. Then Wieters stepped into the left-side batter’s box against RHP Carl Edwards, Jr. with the score tied at 4 in the eighth inning and launched his third career grand slam and eighth homer this season. “I feel like have made the switch where the left side feels better,” said Wieters, who has three homers from the right side and five from the left.