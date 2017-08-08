Washington Nationals - PlayerWatch

RHP Stephen Strasburg (right elbow impingement) has missed 13 games since going on the disabled list July 27, retroactive to July 24. “Stras threw a bullpen yesterday. He’s continuing to progress,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said Monday. Strasburg has been on the DL several times in his career; he is 10-3 with a 3.25 ERA in 20 starts this year. Pitching coach Mike Maddux told reporters the bullpen “went real well.”

RF Bryce Harper hit the 150th homer of his career on Monday, and the 29th of the season.

CF Michael A. Taylor (right oblique strain) has been on the disabled list since July 7 and has missed 25 games. “Michael Taylor is continuing his rehab assignment. He was here but he’s going back out for a rehab assignment,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “According to him, they’re always closer to coming back than they really are. He said he’s late on the fastball. It’s like starting all over for him, like spring training. He had a good year going before. I told Michael that I’d rather have him over ready than under ready. I’d say he’s probably at least another week there or somewhere.” Taylor blossomed into a starter this year after the season-ending injury to CF Adam Eaton in late April. Taylor is hitting .278 with 12 homers with the Nationals.

SS Trea Turner (right wrist fracture) is working his way back after going on the disabled list June 30. “Trea (is) continuing to do his program. He should be hitting hopefully pretty soon,” manager Dusty Baker said Monday. Turner has 35 steals and is hitting .279.

RHP Erick Fedde was optioned back to Triple-A Syracuse when LHP Gio Gonzalez was activated from the paternity list. Fedde made his second career start Sunday in Chicago during a 9-4 win over the Cubs.

LF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) has been on the disabled list since June 5 and has missed 56 games. “Jayson is progressing. He’s hitting, just not able to run yet,” Nationals manager Dusty Baker said Monday. Werth is hitting .262 and is in the last year of his contract with Washington.

LHP Gio Gonzalez was activated from the paternity list Monday after missing two days for the birth of his second child.

INF Stephen Drew (left abdominal strain) has missed 12 games since going on the disabled list July 29. “Drew is still trying to get the soreness out,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said..

RHP Max Scherzer, who went just one inning in his previous start Tuesday, gave up just two hits and five runs in seven innings Monday.