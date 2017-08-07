Preview: Orioles at Angels

The Baltimore Orioles completed a 5-2 homestand with a pair of victories and look to continue their winning ways when they begin a 10-game West Coast trip on Monday with the first of three contests against the Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore posted a 12-3 win over Detroit on Sunday to earn a split of their four-game set and remain 2 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the second wild card in the American League.

The Orioles launched five homers in the victory, including three in a row during a four-run first inning. Manny Machado belted his 20th of the year among four hits and collected a season-high five RBIs while Joey Rickard went 4-for-4 with a solo blast as Baltimore won for the seventh time in nine overall contests. Los Angeles fell three games behind the Royals after squandering a five-run lead and dropping an 11-10 decision to Oakland on Sunday. Mike Trout is riding a nine-game hitting streak after belting his third homer in five contests for the Angels, who are 4-2 on their nine-game homestand.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (10-8, 4.24 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (10-9, 4.03)

Bundy vies for his career-high 11th victory after tossing a gem on Tuesday, when he allowed one unearned run and three hits in eight innings of a win over Kansas City. The 24-year-old Oklahoman is hoping that was the beginning of a turnaround after surrendering at least five runs in five of his previous seven turns. Bundy will be making his first start against Los Angeles after yielding four runs over 1 1/3 frames of relief in his only career appearance versus the Angels.

Ramirez also is coming off a masterpiece as he scattered six hits over eight scoreless innings in a triumph over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan has won two straight at home but still owns a 3-5 record and 4.50 ERA in 12 appearances (11 starts) at Angel Stadium this season. Ramirez has faced Baltimore twice in relief during his career, allowing one run and three hits over 1 2/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels OF Cameron Maybin (knee) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Monday after going 2-for-7 in two rehab games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

2. Baltimore DH Mark Trumbo (rib cage), who began his career with the Angels, could be activated from the DL in time for the series finale on Wednesday.

3. Los Angeles RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm), who is 6-3 with a 4.52 ERA in 14 starts, has elected to undergo season-ending surgery.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Orioles 3