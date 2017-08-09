FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 days
Preview: Orioles at Angels
#Intel
August 10, 2017 / 12:27 AM / in 3 days

Preview: Orioles at Angels

3 Min Read

Kevin Gausman seeks his sixth consecutive victory when the Baltimore Orioles conclude their three-game series against the host Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon. Gausman's strong performance has helped Baltimore pull within 1 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot in the American League, which currently is shared by Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Seattle.

The Orioles dropped a 3-2 decision to the Angels on Tuesday for just their third setback in 11 games. The hot-hitting Manny Machado went 1-for-4 after driving in nine runs over his previous two contests and is 18-for-42 in his last 10 games. Los Angeles snapped its three-game losing streak and sits two games back in the wild-card race. Angels slugger Albert Pujols is hitless in seven at-bats in the series and is just 1-for-25 over his last six games.

TV: 3:37 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (8-7, 5.15 ERA) vs. Angels RH Troy Scribner (1-0, 4.50)

Gausman looks to extend his winning streak as he continues to recover from a shaky 3-7 start. The 26-year-old settled for a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn despite giving up one run and three hits over seven innings and has allowed just two runs in 27 2/3 frames over his last four starts. Gausman is 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in three career starts against the Angels and has struggled with Luis Valbuena (3-for-4, two homers) and Mike Trout (3-for-8).

Scribner was plagued by wildness in his first major-league start on Friday against Oakland as he issued five walks in just four innings. He allowed two runs and two hits - one homer - while striking out three in the no-decision. Scribner, who is making his fourth big-league appearance, went 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) at Triple-A Salt Lake.

Walk-Offs

1. Angels 3B Yunel Escobar (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and will miss 2-3 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain.

2. Baltimore DH/RF Mark Trumbo (rib cage) is expected to be activated prior to Wednesday's game.

3. Los Angeles RHP Matt Shoemaker (forearm) underwent season-ending surgery to repair a compressed radial nerve on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 4, Angels 0

