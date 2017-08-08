Preview: Orioles at Angels

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado appeared destined for a lost season when he entered July with a .216 batting average but is suddenly scalding the baseball entering Tuesday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Angels. The Orioles’ star hit a tiebreaking grand slam in Monday’s 6-2 series-opening victory -- one day after driving in five runs -- and is 17-for-38 over the last nine games.

Machado’s batting average has soared up to .256 and his homer count sits at 21 so he is in position to post his third straight 30-homer campaign. He led Baltimore to its third straight win and eighth in 10 games as the club moved within 1 1/2 games of the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays for the American League’s second wild-card spot. Los Angeles star center fielder Mike Trout celebrated his 26th birthday Monday by recording his 1,000th career hit and later homering but the Angels suffered their third straight setback and stand three games out in the wild-card chase. Los Angeles third baseman Yunel Escobar (intercostal strain) is waiting for Monday’s MRI exam results to come back and is hopeful of avoiding a stint on the disabled list.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Jeremy Hellickson (7-5, 4.45 ERA) vs. Angels RH Parker Bridwell (5-1, 3.20)

Hellickson was superb in his first outing after being acquired from the Philadelphia as he gave up only five hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Kansas City Royals. The 30-year-old is 2-0 over his last seven outings since last suffering a loss against the Boston Red Sox on June 14. Hellickson is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA in seven career appearances (six starts) against the Angels and has struggled with Trout (3-for-6, home run, three walks).

Bridwell received a no-decision in his last turn when he allowed four runs and six hits in five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The 26-year-old had allowed only five runs over his previous four outings, going 3-0 during the stretch. Bridwell, who is facing the Orioles for the first time, is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA in six home appearances (five starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Angels star Don Baylor (1979 AL MVP), who also had a playing stint with the Orioles and managed two MLB teams, died of blood cancer Monday at age 68.

2. Baltimore SS Tim Beckham was named AL Player of the Week after going 14-for-24 with three home runs, three doubles and one triple in his first six games with the team since he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays.

3. Los Angeles LF Cameron Maybin (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list - he went 1-for-4 on Monday - while OF Shane Robinson was designated for assignment.

PREDICTION: Angels 4, Orioles 3