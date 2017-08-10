Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles have been showing signs of a solid burst but consecutive losses dimmed those prospects. Baltimore will look to get back on track and further its American League wild-card aspirations when it opens a four-game road series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.

The Orioles were motoring with eight victories in 10 contests before dropping the final two of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels. The setbacks leave Baltimore 2 1/2 games out in the tightly bunched competition for the AL's second wild card. The Athletics dropped both parts of a two-game series against the Seattle Mariners to begin a nine-game homestand. Oakland slugger Khris Davis launched his 31st homer in Wednesday's 6-3 setback and has gone deep in each of the past three games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (5-9, 5.51 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Chris Smith (0-1, 4.82)

Miley allowed two runs and four hits over five innings in each of his last two starts after experiencing a tough stretch. The 30-year-old allowed five or more runs in four of his previous five outings and had a horrific 9.78 ERA during the span. Miley is 2-1 with a 1.80 in three career starts against Oakland but has struggled with Marcus Semien (4-for-11).

Smith is making his fifth major league start - all this season - and is looking for his first win as a starter. The 36-year-old journeyman joined the team last month and became the oldest player in franchise history to make his first big-league start. Smith's most-recent appearance was in relief against the San Francisco Giants and he gave up four runs on five hits in four innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Orioles DH/RF Mark Trumbo (ribcage) was activated prior to Wednesday's game and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

2. Oakland 3B Matt Chapman went 1-for-8 with five strikeouts in the series versus Seattle.

3. Baltimore OF Joey Rickard (bruised left eye) departed Wednesday's contest after being hit in the helmet by a pitch and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Athletics 5