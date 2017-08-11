Preview: Orioles at Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles attempt to move closer to a wild-card spot when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Friday for the second contest of their four-game series. Baltimore began the set on Thursday with a 7-2 triumph and is 1 1/2 games back in the race for the second wild card in the American League.

Trey Mancini posted his fourth career two-homer performance and Adam Jones went deep and drove in three runs as the Orioles produced four blasts while evening their record at 2-2 during their 10-game road trip. The 25-year-old Mancini became the fourth member of the team to reach the 20-homer plateau this season, joining Jonathan Schoop (25), Manny Machado (21) and Jones (21). Oakland is in search of its first win on its nine-game homestand after dropping a two-game set against Seattle and the series opener versus Baltimore. Jed Lowrie has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 contests after going 2-for-4 with two RBIs in Thursday's loss.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (5-7, 6.31 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Paul Blackburn (3-1, 2.60)

Jimenez ended his four-start winless streak on Sunday, when he limited Detroit to one run on nine hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 33-year-old Dominican has pitched well of late, allowing a total of four runs in 18 2/3 frames over his last three outings after surrendering four or more runs in five of his previous six turns. Jimenez owns a 4-1 record and 4.66 ERA in seven career starts against Oakland.

Blackburn notched a victory over San Francisco on July 31 despite being roughed up but pitched much better on Saturday, scattering five hits over 6 2/3 innings of a win over the Angels in Los Angeles. It was the 23-year-old rookie from California's second scoreless outing of the year and the third in which he did not allow an earned run. Blackburn, who will be facing Baltimore for the first time, is 1-0 with a 3.93 ERA in three starts at home.

Walk-Offs

1. Athletics rookie 3B Matt Chapman exited Thursday's game with an undisclosed illness and is day-to-day.

2. Orioles OF Joey Rickard went 0-for-4 in the series opener after getting hit in the head by a pitch on Wednesday.

3. Schoop leads Baltimore with 82 RBIs but has gone four games without recording one.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Orioles 2